Redevelopment plans at Lincoln Central Market include public loos and food court

Proposals to refurbish Lincoln Central Market will be considered by City of Lincoln Council’s planning committee, in a move which could “re-invent” the area.

An application has been submitted for the refurbishment and extension of the central market building at City Square in Lincoln, and it will be discussed in a planning meeting on Wednesday, June 30.

Part of the proposals would see the partial demolition and construction of a new two-storey extension to the south of the building (at Butchers Corridor), accommodating a new commercial unit, planned to be a restaurant, with a roof terrace.

As well as this, City Square and Sincil Street would be re-paved and the roof on the existing market building would be replaced, while a centrally located food court will also be housed inside the revamped building.

New unisex and accessible public toilets would also be included in the development as part of the Butchers Corridor demolition, along with a baby changing facility and ancillary accommodation.

The news of proposed public toilets will be music to the ears of Fiona Purkiss, who hosted a one-woman protest calling on the council to save the public toilet at Westgate.

The plans will compliment other developments in the city, including the £70 million Cornhill Quarter project and the £30 million Transport Hub.

Historic England has welcomed the idea of regenerating the Grade II listed market building, describing the move as an “exciting strategic initiative for heritage led regeneration in Lincoln.”

If planning permission is received and business cases, which are currently under development, are approved, it is hoped that the works will start in early 2022.

Councillor Neil Murray, Portfolio Holder for Economic Growth at City of Lincoln Council, said: “By restoring the Grade II Lincoln Central Market and City Square, we will create a strong, sustainable market offer in Lincoln.“It is exciting to see how this area of the city has been redeveloped over the last few years, and the redevelopment of the Central Market would create an anchor destination within the Cornhill Quarter.”

Jo Walker, Assistant Director for Growth at City of Lincoln Council, added: “We have now been offered £19 million from the government’s Town Deal Fund to deliver a range of projects across the city. Lincoln Central Market is one of the projects identified within this programme for funding, subject to a full business case being approved.”