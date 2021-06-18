COVID cases spike 53% week-on-week in Lincolnshire
422 cases so far this week
There has been a further 53% spike in COVID-19 cases so far this week in Lincolnshire, and hospital-based coronavirus-related deaths have gone up by one compared to last week.
The latest figures show there have been 422 coronavirus cases so far this week but government recorded deaths have decreased by three — an increase of 53.45% compared to the 275 cases and two deaths last week.
The government’s COVID-19 dashboard on Friday recorded 51 new cases in Lincolnshire, 33 in North East Lincolnshire and nine in North Lincolnshire.
There were no deaths reported in government figures, however a decrease in numbers earlier this week was due to residents being more accurately designated to their correct addresses.
NHS England, however, reported one local hospital death in Greater Lincolnshire’s four health trusts so far this week (but none on Friday), equal to this time last week.
On Friday, national COVID cases increased by 10,476 to 4,610,893 while deaths rose by 11 to 127,956.
Lincolnshire’s health boss has said that at least half of new coronavirus cases in the county are likely to be the more virulent Delta variant.
Lincolnshire County Council’s director of public health Professor Derek Ward said that of the 270 cases in the last seven days, about 110 were the new Delta variant, implying at least half/two-thirds could be the Indian mutation.
However, he said Lincolnshire had a much better chance of getting enough people vaccinated before the lockdown delay ends than some other areas of the UK. Over 900,000 doses have been administered in the county so far, almost 80% of the population.
The R number in England has remained unchanged from last week, staying between 1.2 and 1.4, latest government figures have shown.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also said he is “very confident” that the final stage of lockdown will take place by July 19 after delaying it by a month this week.
Vaccinations have also opened for all adults, meaning anyone over 18 can now book a COVID jab.
Meanwhile, the ONS weekly infection survey has estimated that 105,000 people nationally had coronavirus, outside hospitals or care homes, in the week ending 12 June. The figure is equal to 1 in 520 people.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Friday, June 18
61,605 cases (up 93)
- 42,639 in Lincolnshire (up 51)
- 9,854 in North Lincolnshire (up nine)
- 9,112 in North East Lincolnshire (up 33)
2,194 deaths (no change)
- 1,622 from Lincolnshire (no change)
- 302 from North Lincolnshire (no change)
- 270 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)
of which 1,312 hospital deaths (no change)
- 816 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)
- 42 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 453 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)
4,610,893 UK cases, 127,956 deaths