CCTV appeal after taxi driver assaulted in Wainfleet
The taxi driver’s jaw and tongue were injured
Police are looking to identify a man who may have been involved in the assault of a taxi driver in Wainfleet last month.
At around 9.15pm on May 2, a taxi driver was assaulted on the A52 Skegness Road in Wainfleet.
The assault caused injuries to the taxi driver’s tongue and jaw, and CCTV images of the man allegedly involved have now been released.
Other police attempts to identify the man have so far proven unsuccessful, so a public appeal has been put out on June 18.
If you know who he is or have any information about the incident, call 101 and quote incident 548 of May 2.
Alternatively, you can email [email protected] and use the same incident reference in the subject box.