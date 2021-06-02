Extra funding for Boultham Park Lake restoration project

An additional £58,969 has been awarded to City of Lincoln Council for further works to Boultham Park’s Lake Restoration project.

The £1.17 million lake project is hoped to improve the quality of the water and bring back activities like fishing and boating.

Contractor Ebsford Environmental began improvements to the lake in January 2021 and earlier this year metal art installations were constructed to tell the story of the lake.

The new additional funding from the FCC Communities Foundation will help further improve biodiversity and engagement in and around the lake, as well as the quality of the water, with the works due to be completed later this summer.

The funding will be used for the following:

Installation of picnic benches

Works to Pike Drain Inlet – to remove a damaged section of pipe, new liner inside pipe, new support to pipe as it runs in to the lake, remove, clean and relay coping stones, grade surrounding ground and ground floral planting

Works to the gully outlet structure to achieve a static water level within the lake

A volunteer led activity to create and install a ‘lost features’ trail

A community public art installation – a series of workshops leading up to an installation at the lake edge

Once complete, the restoration of, and improvements to, the take will form Phase Two of the restoration of Boultham Park, which includes the following:

The installation of below water aeration equipment to improve water quality

Bank restoration works

Lake edge and woodland under-storey planting

Footpath improvements

The provision of fishing pegs

Access to occasional boating

Improvements to the surface around the beacon

The addition of a viewing platform

The addition of benches and picnic tables, improvements to the inlet and outfall, a community art installation and lost features trail, thanks to FCC Communities Foundation

The original works on the project were funded by the £658,700 given to City of Lincoln Council by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, along with city council funding. It has been delivered in partnership with Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust.

Councillor Bob Bushell, Portfolio Holder for Remarkable Place at City of Lincoln Council, said: “I’d like to personally thank the FCC Communities Foundation for this funding to help further improve biodiversity at Boultham Park lake.

“This work is not only important for the park itself, but also the local community and its visitors, and I look forward to joining them later this year in witnessing these much-needed improvements.”

Cheryl Raynor, Grant Manager at FCC Communities Foundation, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the Council to further enhance this well used park, it is a fantastic facility for local people, and we look forward to work starting shortly.”