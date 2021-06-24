Hoard of fly-tipped hoovers collecting dust in Gainsborough alley

Some have blamed the current access to tips

People living on a street in Gainsborough woke to find their doorsteps had been mistaken for a rubbish tip.

Piles of broken vacuum cleaner parts were dumped on the pavement in an alleyway behind Burton Street and Sandsfield Lane in the town, sparking a council appeal.

Anyone with information about the fly tipping incident is being asked to file a report online here.

West Lindsey District Council said in a statement: “You are legally responsible for disposing of your rubbish correctly. If your rubbish is illegally deposited you could be fined or prosecuted.

“If someone else disposes of your rubbish for you, make sure you have their name, address, vehicle description and vehicle registration number – this comes in a form of a waste transfer note.

“Any person that takes payment for removing your rubbish must be licensed. Always ask to see a copy of their licence.”

A post about the incident attracted more than 100 comments from local people about the brazen fly tipping.

Some laid the blame at the current rules and restrictions at local tips.

Paddy Ferry wrote: “Legally responsible for disposing of our rubbish, fine, you should be legally responsible for making sure the tips are open and accessible for people without having to make appointments.”

Samantha Wharton. agreed: “If you made it easier for people to dispose of rubbish there wouldn’t be so much fly tipping.”