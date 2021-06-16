Hospitality sector in North East Lincolnshire sees COVID spike

The borough has seen sharp rise in cases due to Delta variant

North East Lincolnshire’s hospitality sector has experienced a “small number of outbreaks” of COVID-19, health bosses have confirmed, as the authority detects almost 100 Delta variant cases.

The region currently has an infection rate of 71.4 per 100,000 – the 89th highest in the country and significantly higher than the England average of 63.9.

The authorities latest epidemiology report says the rise is “mainly associated with the emergence of the Delta variant in North East Lincolnshire.

“Cases are mainly occurring in young unvaccinated people and the hospitality sector has experienced a small number of outbreaks,” said the report.

In the past week, 13 cases of the Delta variant were “definitively” confirmed, but a further 86 cases were “considered likely”, with 73 of the cases in people under 40-years-old.

From June 1, 216 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in North East Lincolnshire.

The report said the largest number were aged 60 and under with “the highest number in females aged 21 to 40”.

It noted, however, there had been an increase in the number of new cases in the over 60s in the last two weeks.

South, Humberston and New Waltham, Haverstoe and Croft Baker wards have accounted for just under half of all cases confirmed in the borough, said the report.

In positive news, no cases have been reported in North East Lincolnshire care home residents for the fifth consecutive week.

Meanwhile, 83.1% of North East Lincolnshire’s over 30s have now received their first dose and 63.3% their second.

There is currently just one COVID-positive patient in Grimsby’s Diana Princess of Wales hospital.