Two more Lincoln arrests over Sam Davies’ murder

Two new arrests in the murder case

Two more men have been arrested by police in Lincoln on suspicion of murder, following the death of 23-year-old Sam Davies.

The body of Sam Davies, was found at Coleridge Gardens at around 10.48pm on Thursday, May 27. He had suffered serious knife wounds.

He died shortly afterwards and police launched a murder investigation.

The two men most recently arrested, aged 17 and 20, have not yet been charged by police.

A total of five men have been charged in connection with Sam’s murder.

The five men charged with murder so far are Joe Jameson, 23, of Whitehall Terrace, Daniel Heydari, 24, of Chestnut Street, Eric Kesel, 18, of Browning Drive, Eimantis Gochman, 19, of Sturton Close and Charlie Wakefield, 20, of Broxholme Gardens.

They appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court for a hearing on Tuesday, June 1 and will be held in custody to appear at crown court at a later date.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Myszczyszyn, of East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “This is an ongoing investigation and I’d like to thank the local community for their support.

“Our enquiries continue and we will continue to work diligently following Sam’s tragic death.”