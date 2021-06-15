Life in jail for Newark Road murderer
He stabbed the victim in the neck
A man who drove a knife into his victim’s neck has been given a life sentence for murder.
Michael Lambert plunged the knife into Andrew Maguire’s neck in the garden of a property in Newark Road in Lincoln on October 24, 2020.
An eye-witness reported the two men fighting in a front garden at around 5pm on October 24. They remained in the garden and Lambert was seen pushing the knife into Mr Maguire’s neck.
Lambert fled the scene carrying the knife. This can be seen on the CCTV footage police have released.
Police and ambulance attended and sadly confirmed Mr Maguire, aged 53, of Lincoln, had died.
A murder investigation was launched, and the section of Newark Road was closed off while forensics examined the scene.
Investigations placed Lambert, aged 32, at the scene. Lambert was arrested and charged in connection with Mr Maguire’s murder and possession of a knife.
He was remanded in custody and at a previous court hearing pleaded not guilty to murder. A week’s trial began on Monday, June 7, and has concluded on June 15.
Lambert, of Ambleside, Throckley, was convicted of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 12 years in jail at Leicestershire Crown Court.
Lambert was found not guilty of possession of a weapon.
Detective Inspector Andy McWatt said: “This was a brutal attack with an unwarranted level of violence and a man’s family have been left devastated by this mindless incident.
“Had the knife been left at the home, the outcome would have been very different. Instead this case epitomises the dangers of carrying a knife or weapon in a public place.
“Lincolnshire Police takes any incident involving a knife or weapon extremely seriously. Should you choose to carry one, even if you don’t intend to use it, there is every chance that someone could be either seriously injured or killed.
“I would like to thank and commend the bravery of all of the witnesses who came forward to help secure this conviction and I hope this is the start of some closure for Mr Maguire’s family and the local community.”