Man arrested as police probe Grantham stabbing
A man was sent to hospital for treatment
A man in his 30s was seriously injured, and another male was arrested, after an alleged stabbing in Grantham in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Police were called to an address on Thames Road in Grantham at around 2.30am on Tuesday, June 15 after reports of a disturbance.
They were then later recalled to the same address where a man in his 30s had sustained a serious injury consistent with a knife wound. He is in hospital getting treatment for his injuries, which are not life threatening, according to Lincolnshire Police.
Due to the nature of the initial call, police sent firearms officers and dog units in armed response vehicles, where they conducted a thorough search of the property and immediate surrounding area. However, no weapon was located.
A 32-year man has been arrested in connection with the assault and remains in custody at the time of publication.
Police said they are following a number of lines of enquiry. The police wish to reassure the public that they will see an increased police presence in the area as investigative enquires are carried out.
A/Detective Inspector Paul Sands, from CID Grantham, said: “We are at an early stage of this serious investigation and we will keep an open mind about what happened.
“Serious violence such as this will never be acceptable and we will do all we can to protect the public from harm and bring the offenders to justice. To do so we need the public’s help, so please call us if you have any information that could help or approach the officers in the area.”
Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information is being urged to contact the force on 101 quoting incident 22 or 41 of June 15.