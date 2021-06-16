19th Century Sincil Street shops in line for a makeover

The final phase of plans to revitalise Lincoln’s Cornhill by regenerating a series of 19th century shops on Sincil Street have been given the go-ahead.

The City of Lincoln Council has given the go ahead to plans to restore and improve the six terraced units from number 38-44.

The plans by property owners Lincolnshire Co-op, in collaboration with the council, will include the demolition of some “modern extensions” at the rear in order to replace them with new and improved toilet and bin storage facilities.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s planning statement said any replacements would be “designed to match the original historic aesthetic”.

In documents before the council, the applicants said: “These amendments are part of a wider scope to generally enhance the rear courtyards; providing access to the service yard for the retailers, while improving the external dining experience for customers.”

The shops will all have permission to be used for retail, food and drink, takeaway or banking and financial services. It is likely most of the current occupants would remain.

The works will see the shop fronts replaced and repaired along with, potentially, the dormers to the roof.

Existing windows will also be put back to their original historic profiling, with arches restored where possible.

Meanwhile the roofs will be stripped back and have new linings and insulations. The Co-op hopes to remove, clean and reinstall existing tiles, but said any replacements will be installed to the rear in an attempt to keep the street’s historic character.

Internally, the shops will be stripped back, with any fixtures, fittings and furniture of historical interest kept and repaired where possible.

The multi-million pound Cornhill Quarter redevelopment, has attracted major chains including: Phase Eight, Hobbs, Whistles, Cosy Club, Moss Bros, Flying Tiger Copenhagen, Lakeland, 200 degrees, Neon Sheep, HMV, Doughnotts, Seasalt, énergie Fitness, Everyman Cinema, The Botanist, Trent Galleries, and the recently opened K.Fines jewellery.