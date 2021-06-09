Lincoln man gets three-year football ban

A 23-year-old man was fined £372 and given a three-year football banning order for his drunk and disorderly behaviour outside Lincoln City’s LNER Stadium.

The incident happened after the Imps’ League One Play-Off semi-final against Sunderland on Wednesday, May 19, and continued onto the High Street outside the Shakespeare pub.

Matthew Mark Coe, of Broughton Gardens in Lincoln, appeared before Lincoln Magistrates Court on Monday, June 7 and was found guilty guilty of being drunk and disorderly. His actions and subsequent conviction led to the court issuing him with the fine and banning order.

The banning order prohibits Coe from attending any regulated football match played in the UK, including all Lincoln City fixtures and any England team fixtures in the UK and abroad.

PC Lee Charlesworth, of Lincolnshire Football Policing Unit, said: “This was unacceptable behaviour which has resulted in him losing his right to attend matches.

“The vast majority of Lincoln City fans attend matches to support the team and show their love of the game. His actions are very much in the minority, but even so they will not be tolerated on matchday.

“Fans who attend Lincoln City football matches, not to mention those that live and work in the area, should be able to go about their business without fear of intimidation, distress or alarm.

“We will continue to work closely with the club to ensure matchday is a safe and enjoyable environment for those fans who attend to enjoy their day.”