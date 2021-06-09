Beyond The Woods festival announces full 2021 lineup

One of the biggest music festivals in Lincolnshire, Beyond The Woods, will be celebrating local talent as well as up and coming stars with their lineup for 2021.

The festival at Stourton Woods in Horncastle will take place on the weekend of August 6 and 7, with some familiar names fronting the bill.

Headlining Beyond The Woods will be Alfie Templeman, an 18-year-old pop singer who rose to prominence in recent years with hits like Happiness In Liquid Form and Stop Thinking (About Me).

He will be joined by The Staves, Flyte, Apre, Vistas and more in Lincolnshire for what is sure to be the party of the summer.

A wide variety of local talent will also be performing at the festival, including Jazz Lingard, Who’s Misty?, Vigilantes and The Rills.

Beyond The Woods has teamed up with radio presenter Abbie McCarthy for a Good Karma Club takeover on the Friday night, which she has rolled out across the country with great success; helping to elevate the careers of Pale Waves, Tom Grennan and more.

Phase 1 tickets are now available after early bird passes sold out, and a ticket costs £60.50 including booking fee for weekend camping.

Under-16s tickets cost £38.50, while under-12s can go for £27.50 and under-5s go free, but still must reserve a ticket, and everyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Beyond The Woods began as a fully licensed public festival in 2017, initially starting as an 18th birthday party in a back garden in Lincoln, before evolving into one of the county’s biggest annual music events.