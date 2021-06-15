Lincoln prisoners with learning needs enrolled in new education programme
Increasing support for those with diverse learning needs
HMP Lincoln has launched a new education programme for prisoners with learning needs in a bid to cut crime and reduce the £18 billion spent on reducing reoffending each year.
Prisoners at HMP and YOI (Young Offender Institution) Lincoln with learning needs such as dyslexia, autism and ADHD will receive tailored education.
The new pilot will take place in five prisons – HMP Bristol, Berwyn, Lincoln, New Hall and Swaleside.
Figures show that prisoners who take part in learning while behind bars are 9% less likely to go on to commit further crimes compared to those who didn’t, according to the Ministry of Justice.
A new team will also work to ensure prisoners with neurodivergent needs such as dyslexia and autism are identified earlier, so they can receive more tailored support as soon as they arrive at the prison gates.
Andy Burton, Acting Governor at HMP & YOI Lincoln, said: “I’ve seen for myself the difference it makes when prisoners fully engage with formal education.
“That’s why I’m confident that through this initiative, we will bring learning and education to even more prisoners in a way that will really improve their chances of rehabilitation.”
Lord Chancellor Robert Buckland said: “I’m determined to transform the education on offer inside our prison system because it plays a huge role in rehabilitating prisoners.
“Increasing the support for those with diverse learning needs will create safer streets, fewer victims and ultimately ease the financial burden of further offending on the law-abiding public.”