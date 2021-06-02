Lincolnshire Showground cancels McFly and comedy weekend

McFly and a host of comedians will no longer be performing at the Lincolnshire Showground this July, as the two events are cancelled due to uncertainty around the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

McFly, the popular British band from the 00s, were supposed to be playing at the showground on Friday, July 2, but it is the second time one of their Lincolnshire shows has been cancelled by COVID.

The band had to withdraw from a show at Market Rasen racecourse last year due to the pandemic, and their Lincolnshire Showground performance has fallen victim to the same fate.

The same can be said for Comedy in the Park, starring John Bishop, Rob Beckett and Al Murray, which was scheduled for Saturday, July 3.

There was huge excitement for both shows, and fans of both the comedians and the band will be disappointed not to watch them this summer.

In a statement posted to social media, Comedy in the Park said that COVID-specific cancellation insurance had not been offered by government, and the threats of local restrictions made it impossible for the shows to go ahead.

“As a responsible promoter and employer, we simply cannot take these risks. At the forefront of our decisions has always been customer safety, and still to this day it remains our number 1 priority.

“It is incredibly complex to reschedule multiple venues, artists and comedians on a nationwide UK tour. We are currently in the final stages of confirming all 2022 rescheduled dates.”

Ticket holders will be contacted for details.