John Bishop to headline Comedy in the Park at Lincolnshire Showground
An event to look forward to next summer
John Bishop will be the headline act as seven comedians head to the Lincolnshire Showground next summer for Comedy in the Park.
Rob Beckett, Al Murray, Russell Kane, Ed Gamble, Nish Kumar and Desiree Burch will also perform at the comedy event from promoters M&B on Saturday, July 3, 2021. The event opens at 4.30pm and finishes by 10.30pm.
Tickets go on sale on Thursday, December 3, 2020, starting at £45. However, you can sign up for the pre-sale here from Monday, November 30 to can access them 24 hours earlier.
Ticket holders will also be able to access various street food vendors, pop-up cocktail bars, cafes, bars, shops and stalls.
Due to the size of the location, plans can be adapted to run the show with social distancing should that be required and the event will be fully COVID compliant.
Operations Director James Penny said: “We are excited to bring this huge comedy event to the East Midlands. We know the region is full of comedy fans and Lincolnshire Showground is a perfect location for this event.
“With Comedy in the Park our aim is to bring live comedy back in a big way. You will be guaranteed a night of side splitting laughter, with the world’s best comedians providing a night of entertainment in an open air theatre style setting.
“Now more than ever, people need something to look forward to. It’s been a tough year for live comedy but it’s coming back with a bang!”
Comedy in the Park will visit six other locations between June and September next year – Kettering, Southport, Leeds, Exeter, Norwich, and Dalkeith Country Park in Scotland.