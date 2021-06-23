Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance take flight with second ambucopter

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance became the only service of its kind in the country to offer a second ambucopter, which will be based on Lincolnshire’s east coast ahead of a busy summer.

The helicopter will be based at Strubby Airfield near Alford, and will aim to cover east coast areas of the county which will be popular holiday destinations this year, including Skegness and Mablethorpe.

It has been leased by Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance for use until the end of August, to cope with the expected spike in summer demand on the east coast of Lincolnshire.

The helicopter can fly at 160mph, and on its journey to Strubby Airfield on Wednesday, it took just nine minutes to arrive from RAF Waddington.

Unlike the usual bright yellow colour scheme of Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, this one will be donning white and blue colours.

Cosmo Scurr and Rob Fillmer are part of the medical team that will use the new ambucopter, having both worked for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance for two years.

Cosmo told The Lincolnite: “Lincolnshire has a vast geography so the need for an extra ambucopter is greater than at other places.

“Also the fact that there are no major trauma centres in Lincolnshire means that we have further to travel here, with the closest ones being at Hull or Nottingham.”

Rob added: “We have the equipment and facilities on board the helicopter to provide care for patients while on their way to hospital from the incident.

“Being in the air just makes the process so much quicker, particularly in this area of the county where the roads are winding and the traffic can pile up.”

Karen Jobling, CEO of the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, said she is proud to be the only air ambulance service in the country with two operational ambucopters.

“It’s obviously great for the county, the East Coast of Lincolnshire gets particularly busy over the summer months, especially now that many more people will be doing staycations in England due to COVID-19.

“We hope nobody has to use our service, but we want to assure people that we are on hand if they need us.”

Each use of the air ambulance is believed to cost around £3,500, so fundraising and donations are more important than ever for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance. To find out how to donate, visit their website.