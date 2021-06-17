Lorries collide on A1 near Grantham, causing traffic chaos

Pictures have emerged from the scene

Drivers faced huge tailbacks on the A1 near Grantham after two lorries collided in the early hours of the morning.

The northbound lane is closed between B1174 (Grantham South / Little Ponton junction) to A52 (Grantham North / Barrowby turn off).

Recovery work is ongoing at the time of writing (8.30am), and congestion of around two miles is expected on the stretch of road.

The crash was first reported just after 1.30am on Thursday, June 17, but with severe damage to both vehicles involved, and debris on the road, the clear-up is expected to continue for a while.

Drivers have been told to look out for congestion on surrounding local roads.

Pictures emerged of the scene, showing the severe damage to both vehicles.

UPDATE: Here is a picture of the scene currently.https://t.co/KaQQud22Vr pic.twitter.com/ImpMSZ03rk — Highways England (@HighwaysEMIDS) June 17, 2021

Lincolnshire Police told The Lincolnite One of the HGV drivers was taken to hospital to be assessed for minor injuries.

