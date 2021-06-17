Trio arrested in Grantham stabbing investigation
Two women and a man have been arrested
Police investigating the suspected stabbing of a man in Grantham have made three further arrests.
A 31-year-old woman, a 40-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man have been remanded into police custody on June 16 in connection with the serious assault on Thames Road on June 15.
As reported at the time, the victim, in his 30s, was found at a property on Thames Road at around 2.30am with a serious injury, consistent with a knife wound.
He was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries were not described as life-threatening.
A fourth person was also arrested on June 15, but has been released on police bail.
Since the attack, armed officers, investigators, search teams and response officers have been carrying out searches for their suspect in the area, particularly the Bridge End Road end of the town.
It is not yet clear if a weapon has been located.
Lincolnshire Police said in a statement: “We would like to reassure the public that we are not looking for anyone else in connection to this incident. Enquiries are ongoing.
“We would like to thank the public for their assistance. If anyone has any further information, please contact us via 101 quoting incident 41 of June 15.”