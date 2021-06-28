Man arrested as Holdingham roundabout closed after crash
Fortunately, there were no serious injuries
A driver has arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a crash closed the A15 from Leasingham to Holdingham roundabout on Monday morning.
Three vehicles were involved in the crash, which caused the road to be closed at around 9am on Monday, June 28.
Lincolnshire Police said that there were no serious injuries.
British Transport Police said also attended the scene and advised people to avoid the area for the foreseeable future.
Assisting colleagues from @LincsPolice with a RTC on the A15 (Lincoln bound) short of Holdingham roundabout. Please avoid the area for the foreseeable future. #policingfamily pic.twitter.com/O54yu2w64G
— BTP Lincs (@BTPLincs) June 28, 2021