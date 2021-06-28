Sleaford
June 28, 2021 10.23 am

Man arrested as Holdingham roundabout closed after crash

Fortunately, there were no serious injuries

The A15 from Leasingham to Holdingham roundabout was closed after a crash involving three vehicles. | Photo: British Transport Police

A driver has arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a crash closed the A15 from Leasingham to Holdingham roundabout on Monday morning.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, which caused the road to be closed at around 9am on Monday, June 28.

Lincolnshire Police said that there were no serious injuries.

British Transport Police said also attended the scene and advised people to avoid the area for the foreseeable future.

