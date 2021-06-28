New health secretary as Lincolnshire COVID cases double week-on-week again
National scandal sees health secretary replaced
There were 1,146 cases of coronavirus last week in Greater Lincolnshire — a rise of 94% week-on-week, with hospitalisations staying low and just one COVID-related death.
Over the weekend health secretary Matt Hancock, who was facing deep criticism for his breaching COVID rules by engaging in an affair with his aide while restrictions were in place, stepped down and was replaced by former chancellor Sajid Javid.
Mr Javid is due to update MPs in the House of Commons on his plans for the lifting of restrictions on Monday afternoon, as week-on-week national cases are up 59%.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce, through Mr Javid, that July 19 will remain the target date for relaxing rules in England.
A review of the data could take place on July 5 to see the situation amid rising cases of the Delta variant, but the situation is not suggested so far to have changed.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Sunday, June 27
62,920 cases (up 368)
- 43,072 in Lincolnshire (up 185)
- 9,984 in North Lincolnshire (up 30)
- 9,679 in North East Lincolnshire (up 153)
2,195 deaths (no change)
- 1,622 from Lincolnshire (no change)
- 302 from North Lincolnshire (no change)
- 271 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)
of which 1,313 hospital deaths (no change)
- 816 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)
- 42 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 454 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)
4,732,434 UK cases, 128,100 deaths