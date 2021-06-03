Man charged with Louth stabbing murders of mother and boy

Daniel Boulton, 29, has been charged with the murders of Bethany Vincent, 26, and her son, Darren Henson (9).

Bethany and Darren were found with stab wounds at their house on High Holme Road, Louth, on Monday evening, May 31.

Lincolnshire Police captured Daniel Boulton the next day after a manhunt which saw the suspect allegedly injuring an off-duty officer, but ultimately apprehended after being tasered.

On Thursday evening Lincolnshire Police said it charged Boulton with:

Two counts of murder

Wounding with intent to resist arrest

One count of burglary

He remains in police custody and is due to appear at a Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Friday, June 4.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox, Head of Crime at Lincolnshire Police, said: “This has been one of the most tragic and upsetting investigations that we have ever dealt with.

“Our thoughts continue to be with the families of Bethany and Darren as they grieve these unimaginable losses.

“Throughout the investigation we have received brilliant support. The people of Louth have shown how strong their community is, and I’d like to pay tribute to the help we’ve had from them.

“Many in the media, too, have been a fantastic support to us in sharing our messages and appeals.

“Given the scale of the investigation, officers from several departments across the Force have been involved and worked extremely long hours in a fast-moving investigation.

“We have also been assisted by our colleagues at the East Midlands Special Operations Unit and Humberside Police, and I am very grateful to them.

“It’s really important now that members of the public refrain from posting speculation on social media as this is an ongoing criminal process.

“We’d also ask people to respect the families’ privacy at this exceptionally difficult time.”

Anyone with information relating to the investigation should call 101, quoting Incident 445 of 31st May.