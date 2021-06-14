Man suffers facial injuries in Spalding assault
The man’s condition is not life-threatening
A man in his 20s was found with facial injuries and taken to hospital for treatment after an alleged assault in Spalding.
Lincolnshire Police officers were called to Winsover Road just after 11pm on Saturday, June 12 to reports of a man having been injured in the area.
It is believed the assault took place at the junction with St John’s Road and Winsover Road some time between 10.30pm and 10.45pm on Saturday.
Police said the man’s condition is not life-threatening, but an investigation is ongoing to try and establish how the victim became injured.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or was in the area at the time and has dashcam footage, should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 588 of June 12.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.