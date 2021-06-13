June 13, 2021 6.41 pm

Police find body of missing man near Lincoln

Body found near Doddington Hall
Shailesh Chauhan, 32, went missing on June 12 and a body was found the next day. | Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Lincolnshire Police have found the body believed to be missing man Shailesh Chauhan.

Shailesh, 32, was reported missing on Saturday morning, June 12.

The body of a man was located near Doddington Hall on Sunday afternoon, June 13.

Formal identification has yet to take place, but Lincolnshire Police officers believe it to be Shailesh.

Police said this is not currently being treated as suspicious and next of kin have been made aware.

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.