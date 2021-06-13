Police find body of missing man near Lincoln
Body found near Doddington Hall
Lincolnshire Police have found the body believed to be missing man Shailesh Chauhan.
Shailesh, 32, was reported missing on Saturday morning, June 12.
The body of a man was located near Doddington Hall on Sunday afternoon, June 13.
Formal identification has yet to take place, but Lincolnshire Police officers believe it to be Shailesh.
Police said this is not currently being treated as suspicious and next of kin have been made aware.