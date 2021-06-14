Mobile COVID-19 vaccination bus coming to Lincoln

A mobile vaccination unit will be set up in Lincoln temporarily to help with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

The vaccination bus will be in the car park of Bridge Central, on the corner of Portland Street and Charles Street, starting on Saturday, June 19 between 12pm and 3pm.

It will be in place for the next four Saturdays (12pm-3pm), allowing anyone who has not yet had their first dose, and is eligible to do so, to get jabbed without booking.

The bus will be provided by St John Ambulance with staff from local GP practices providing the vaccinations, all set up by NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group.

There will be translation services available at the site, and a dedicated team are on hand to answer any questions the public have.

It comes after Lincolnshire recently hit the milestone of 500,000 first jabs being administered, along with around 380,000 second doses.