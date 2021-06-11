Lincolnshire hits “amazing” milestone with half million COVID-19 vaccine first jabs
Celebrations all round for Lincolnshire’s vaccine rollout
More than half a million people in Lincolnshire have now been given at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and there were celebrations in place for the person who hit the milestone.
The 500,000th first dose vaccination was administered to Ruth Granby at the large centre in Boston, the Princess Royal Sports Arena, on Friday, June 11.
The site is the largest vaccination centre in Lincolnshire, and has capacity to provide around 1,500 doses every day.
It opened on Monday, January 18 to help deliver the national coronavirus vaccine rollout, alongside centres in Lincoln, Grantham and beyond.
The Lincolnite caught up with Ruth Granby, the 500,000th person to be given their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and she said it was a “surreal” feeling, but above all else she was just relieved to get it done.
Rebecca Neno, deputy chief nurse at NHS Lincolnshire CCG, vowed she “won’t rest until the job is done”, after the county reached the impressive milestone.
We also spoke to a couple of volunteers and staff members at the PRSA, and they both sang the praises of the “team effort” and positive atmosphere at the centre.
A total of 380,000 second doses of the vaccine have also been administered, meaning the county is getting closer to hitting one million vaccinations.