New pizza bar opening next to Lincoln Castle this summer

A new pizza bar and kitchen will open in uphill Lincoln later this summer when a Lincoln couple rebrand their independent pizzeria business.

Weirdough’s Pizza Emporium was started as a fundraising initiative by husband and wife team Matt and Rachel Barnes last year to raise money for the NHS. After being made redundant, Matt decided to turn it into a business, running it initially from the West End Tap before later moving to the Tap & Spile.

The business will rebrand and change its name to Dough LoCo when it opens in its new location in the building formerly occupied by Jackalope Restaurant on Drury Lane in uphill Lincoln.

It will open towards the end of July or early August, but in the meantime the business will continue to operate from the Tap & Spile.

Ahead of the opening, a bespoke bar is being made and new equipment will be installed and furnishings will be done as Matt and Rachel continue to put their own stamp on the building.

Pizza will still be the main core of the business, but owner Matt told The Lincolnite he wanted it to grow into something beyond that and create a new vibe for Lincoln.

Matt said: “We have been looking at most of the vacant premises in Lincoln over the last nine to ten months and this one was perfect.

“We want people to feel comfortable to come here even if they don’t want a pizza and we want to create a new vibe for Lincoln. The LoCo part of the new name is an abbreviation of local community, which is what we are all about.

“I have the right amount of nerves as it is a new venture, but I wouldn’t have done it if I didn’t have faith in the brand. We are excited to bring Dough LoCo to Lincoln and to share our loved pizza and exciting new venue with the local community.”

Matt added that he is looking to expand the pizza range, as well as offering a dedicated vegan menu and some new desserts.

In the coming months, Matt also plans to expand the list of starters on the menu to include options like Arancini, Mozzarella dippers and stuffed Jalapeños.

The bar will serve a selection of craft and draught beer, ciders and wine, as well as a range of cocktails. Dough LoCo will create their own versions of classic cocktails, including a Bloody Mary that uses the business’ own pizza sauce as part of the tomato juice element of the drink.

Dough LoCo hopes to host live bands and DJs, as well as a monthly charity night on a Monday, with Matt adding: “As much as we want to be a bar, it will be about families and giving back to the community too.”

Thea team including owners Matt and Rachel, and head chef Dan Neale, will expand due to the new location, with between 4-6 new full-time jobs being created.