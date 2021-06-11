Police explain why you shouldn’t share photos of your COVID vaccine card

Lincolnshire Police are warning to people to not share photos of their COVID-19 vaccination cards online, as it contains sensitive information that can be used for fraud.

People are given a card after receiving the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination, which they are then required to take with them when they go for the second jab.

It has become common for people to share the news of receiving the jab on social media, along with a photo of the card — but police are now advising against this.

Lincolnshire Police said: “It’s like seeing a light at the end of a tunnel.

“After the year we have had with the pandemic, you have finally received your vaccine and it’s only right that you want to celebrate and share the good news with everyone.

“But, you should be very careful when it comes to sharing that news online – particularly sharing your vaccine card.

“You might not realise, but your vaccine card contains sensitive information and by sharing that online, you’re unknowingly putting yourself at risk of identity fraud.

“Think of it like a puzzle. Fraudsters can collect bits of information online, through social media, and put it together to build a better picture of you. The end goal? To allow them to steal your identity.

“Your name, the brand you had, the date of your jab and the batch number contained on your vaccine card are all pieces of information that fraudsters can use to their advantage.

“Through a quick social media search, fraudsters can obtain that information to forge vaccine cards and sell them on for their own benefit.

“We’re urging everyone to share this information with friends and families so we can prevent others from falling victim to identity theft.”