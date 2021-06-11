Lincoln
Woman arrested after fire destroys part of Lincoln home

House severely damaged in suspected arson
A woman has been arrested after a suspected arson attack at a fire at a property in Lincoln, where Fairfax Street meets Manby Street. | Photo: The Lincolnite

A 48-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson, burglary and theft after a fire at a property in Lincoln on Thursday night.

The fire at a property near where Fairfax Street meets Manby Street in Lincoln was reported to police at around 6.55pm on Thursday, June 10. Officers attended, along with Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue.

There was severe damage by fire to 25% of the house. There was also 25% heat and severe damage by smoke to the remainder of the property, but fortunately nobody was injured in the fire.

The fire happened at a property near where Fairfax Street meets Manby Street. | Photo: The Lincolnite

The arrested woman remains in custody and will be questioned in due course, while investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation should contact police on 101 quoting incident 442 of June 10.

