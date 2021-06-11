Woman arrested after fire destroys part of Lincoln home
House severely damaged in suspected arson
A 48-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson, burglary and theft after a fire at a property in Lincoln on Thursday night.
The fire at a property near where Fairfax Street meets Manby Street in Lincoln was reported to police at around 6.55pm on Thursday, June 10. Officers attended, along with Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue.
There was severe damage by fire to 25% of the house. There was also 25% heat and severe damage by smoke to the remainder of the property, but fortunately nobody was injured in the fire.
18:48 Wholetime & On-Call Crew from @LincolnSFire ; Waddington & @NHykehamFire attended Fairfax Street, Lincoln. Severe damage by fire to 25% of house, 25% heat & severe damage by smoke to remainder. Extinguished using 5 Breathing Apparatus & 2 hose reels
— Lincs Fire & Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) June 10, 2021
The arrested woman remains in custody and will be questioned in due course, while investigations are ongoing.
Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation should contact police on 101 quoting incident 442 of June 10.