Police find bird at bus stop that others thought was a penguin

A bird that many people had thought was a penguin has been spotted by police at a bus stop in Skegness, and it turns out it is actually a Guillemot.

A Guillemot is the common name for several species of seabird in the Alcidae or auk family. It comes to land only to nest, spending the rest of its life at sea, according to the RSPB.

PCSO Dave Bunker said on arrival at the bus stop, which is located on North Parade in Skegness, coastal response officers found a Guillemot “doing its best penguin impression”. The bird is now safe and being cared for and is believed to now be in the care of the RSPCA.

Report yesterday of a Penguin sighted at a local bus stop. On arrival officers located a Guillemot doing its best penguin impression. Now safe and being cared for. @LincsRuralCrime @LincsPolice

All in a days work for coastal response officers. pic.twitter.com/YCxFkrFpYN — PCSO Dave Bunker (@PCSO_Bunker) June 5, 2021

It is understood that the black and white bird was first spotted on the sands on Chapel St Leonards at around 9pm on Thursday, June 3.