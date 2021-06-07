Skegness
June 7, 2021 1.03 pm

Police find bird at bus stop that others thought was a penguin

It was actually a Guillemot

Coastal response officers in Skegness found a Guillemot at a local bus stop "doing its best penguin impression". | Photo: PCSO Dave Bunker

A bird that many people had thought was a penguin has been spotted by police at a bus stop in Skegness, and it turns out it is actually a Guillemot.

A Guillemot is the common name for several species of seabird in the Alcidae or auk family. It comes to land only to nest, spending the rest of its life at sea, according to the RSPB.

PCSO Dave Bunker said on arrival at the bus stop, which is located on North Parade in Skegness, coastal response officers found a Guillemot “doing its best penguin impression”. The bird is now safe and being cared for and is believed to now be in the care of the RSPCA.

It is understood that the black and white bird was first spotted on the sands on Chapel St Leonards at around 9pm on Thursday, June 3.

