Chris Moyles visits Lincoln for pie, vinyl and a look at the cathedral

He went for a pie and a walk round the castle

National broadcasting royalty was in Lincoln over the weekend, with former Radio One DJ Chris Moyles paying the city a visit.

The current breakfast show host on Radio X posted to his social media accounts with a picture of himself posing at Lincoln Castle, stood in view of the iconic cathedral, on Sunday.

The caption reads: “As Westwood used to say… where am I?” referencing one of his former Radio One colleague Tim Westwood’s lines.

Chris went live on Radio X on Monday morning to sing the praises of the city, discussing his visit to Browns Pie Shop and The Mouse House Cheese Company on Steep Hill.

He walked along the castle walls, which he described as “beautiful, very well kept and great fun” providing a “great view of the city”.

As for our cathedral, he called it “HUUUUUUGE” before declaring it a “beast” and one of the biggest in Europe.

As well as this, Chris said how he struggled to book a taxi in Lincoln, and described the lack of Uber in the city as ‘weird and unbelievable.’

He completed his journey through Lincoln by getting a present for a family member at Back To Mono, which he called a “cool little record shop” on air.

Fans were excited to see Chris make an appearance in the city, with Diane Low saying: “Wish I’d known, you could have popped round for a cuppa!”

Dst Kimmy commented: “Lincoln! Would recognise that cathedral anywhere,” while television and radio presenter Sarah-Jane Honeywell said “you can see my house in that pic, hope you had fun.”

We hope Chris had a brilliant day in Lincoln, it sure sounds like he did but how can you not in this wonderful city?