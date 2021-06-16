Police re-appeal for teen missing for almost a month
Have you seen Ryan Needes?
Police are still looking for missing 17-year-old Ryan Needes, and believe now that he could be in the Nottinghamshire area.
Ryan was first declared missing on May 22, after last being seen in the Horncastle area at around 11am on that day.
His family said that it was extremely out of character for him to not be in touch for an extended period of time, and just want him to be safe and well.
He has been described as 5ft 6in tall, of white complexity, with a slim build, and he was last seen wearing a dark coloured tracksuit.
New information suggests that Ryan may be in the Nottinghamshire area, and he has now been missing for over three and a half weeks.
If you have seen Ryan Needes or have any information on his whereabouts, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident 469 of May 22.