Police search for Lincoln South Common flasher
Man exposed himself near play park
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information to find a man who allegedly indecently exposed himself near the children’s play park area on the South Common in Lincoln.
Police said on June 13 that they received the report from a woman on June 10, who saw a man exposing himself to her and touching his genitals.
The man is described as white, of medium build, around 5ft 8in in height. He was topless at the time,.
Officers would like to ask people to be vigilant and to dial 999 if they experience anything similar.
If you have seen this man or know who he might be, please contact Lincolnshire Police in one of the following ways:
- Call 101, quoting incident 414 of June 10;
- Email [email protected] (quote same incident)§
- Contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.