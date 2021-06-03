Police search for two wanted men on prison recall
The men are not linked to similar cases
Police are looking to find two men wanted on prison recall in the north east Lincolnshire area. People should call police and not approach the men.
Liam Feist, 21, based in Grimsby and originally from Luton, and Richard Garrison, 40, from Cleethorpes, are both wanted on prison recall.
Humberside Police have launched extensive enquiries to locate them both, but have so far managed to track down neither of them.
The men are not linked to one another and neither are believed to be a risk to the public, but officers are still asking people not to approach them if they see them.
If you have seen Liam Feist, call 101 and quote incident 170 of June 3, or if you have seen Richard Garrison, quote incident 194 of May 25.