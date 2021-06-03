North East Lincolnshire
June 3, 2021 12.24 pm

Police search for two wanted men on prison recall

The men are not linked to similar cases
Richard Garrison (left) and Liam Feist (right) are both wanted for prison recall. | Photo: Humberside Police

Police are looking to find two men wanted on prison recall in the north east Lincolnshire area. People should call police and not approach the men.

Liam Feist, 21, based in Grimsby and originally from Luton, and Richard Garrison, 40, from Cleethorpes, are both wanted on prison recall.

Humberside Police have launched extensive enquiries to locate them both, but have so far managed to track down neither of them.

Liam Fiest, 21, is based in Grimsby but originally from Luton. | Photo: Humberside Police

The men are not linked to one another and neither are believed to be a risk to the public, but officers are still asking people not to approach them if they see them.

Richard Garrison, 40, from Cleethorpes. | Photo: Humberside Police

If you have seen Liam Feist, call 101 and quote incident 170 of June 3, or if you have seen Richard Garrison, quote incident 194 of May 25.

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.