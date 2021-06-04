Red Arrows ready to begin summer display season

The Red Arrows will perform the first of 23 displays for the summer season in 2021 on Friday, almost two years since their last UK airshow.

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team had the last chance to perfect their routine on Thursday, June 3, although only eight pilots took to the skies for practice as one jet needed repairs. There was also a special tribute of a slalom manoeuvre with blue smoke for the NHS.

The Red Arrows will begin the summer display season at the Midlands Air Festival on Friday and Saturday, June 4 and 5. This comes after Public Display Authority was granted for the Red Arrows for 2021, meaning they can now get back to putting on displays for the public.

After the Midlands Air Festival, the team will fly to Headcorn for the Battle of Britain Airshow on June 25.

The final display dates are scheduled for September 11 and 12 at the Cosford Airshow.

Squadron Leader Tom Bould, Red 1, told BBC Look North: “We were so frustrated last year with the lack of displays, being able to perform and do what we do in front of the public. I think there will be a bit of nervous excitement this weekend when we actually do it again and then I think all those emotions will come out after we’ve landed.”

Winter training is still scheduled to begin in October, meaning there will be little rest for the pilots before they start training again.

The full list of display dates is as follows:

June 4 & 5: Midlands Air Festival

June 25: Headcorn – Battle of Britain Airshow

June 27: Florennes – Belgium Air Force Drive-In Air Show

July 9, 10 & 11: Goodwood Festival of Speed

July 18: Silverstone – British Grand Prix (Formula 1)

July 24 & 25: Duxford Summer Airshow

August 20, 21 & 22: Gdynia, Poland – Aerobatic

August 27: Sidmouth Air Display

September 2, 3, 4 & 5: Bournemouth Air Festival

September 9: Guernsey Air Display

September 9: Jersey International Air Display

September 10: International Sanicole Air Show

September 11 & 12: Cosford Airshow