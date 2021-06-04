EE to boost 4G coverage in Skegness this summer

Better signal for selfie sharing on the beach

People visiting Skegness this summer will have greater access to 4G coverage, as EE announced plans to boost network capacity in the coastal town.

EE’s 4G upgrades are expected to hit Skegness in the summer, though a solid date has not been set.

This has been done to improve communications between first responders and emergency agencies, as well as mobile users being able to make calls and use faster data in coastal areas.

The RNLI has provided advice on how people can stay safe while using their phones on the coast.

Important information such as where the nearest lifeguard beach is, what dangers could be faced and what to do in an emergency can all be found on the RNLI website.