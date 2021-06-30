Schoolboy in stable condition after being hit by double decker bus
His school wished him a speedy recovery
A Year 8 pupil from Spalding Academy is recovering at home after being hit by a double decker bus in the Lincolnshire town.
The young boy was seriously injured in the crash, which happened just before 3.25pm on Tuesday, June 29 on Halmer Gate in Spalding.
Lincolnshire Police said on Wednesday, June 30 that the boys injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.
Lucy Conley, Executive Headteacher at Spalding Academy, told the Spalding Guardian: “I can confirm that one of our Year 8 students was involved in a road traffic accident on Tuesday, June 29.
“This incident took place in the afternoon at the end of school. I understand that this student is now at home recovering and will hopefully be back in school very soon, to complete the school term.
“There were several members of school staff at Halmer Gate to respond when this incident happened, all of whom were able to assist and support. We would like to thank the tremendous job of the emergency services who were prompt to respond.
“The school is obviously working to support the family and we are in regular contact with them.
“We will be giving ongoing support to this Year 8 student and the family, including on their return to school and our thoughts and best wishes are with the student and the family at this time during this period of recovery.”
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area and witnessed the collision, or anyone who has dashcam or video footage to get in touch.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 286 of June 29.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.