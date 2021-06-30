Criminal damage incident caught on CCTV in Lincoln
“This behaviour is unacceptable’
An appeal has been launched to identify two males who caused criminal damage at an address in Lincoln, with one of them seen throwing something at a window.
On Thursday, June 24, a man with a group of people on mopeds dismounted his vehicle on Turner Avenue and threw an item through the window of a house.
A second male then later kicked down a fence panel outside the house, with the incident being captured on CCTV.
PC Chris Bayes-Walker has called the behaviour “unacceptable” and outlined the impact these incidents can have on the community.
He said: “Moorland and surrounding areas have seen an increase in youth related anti-social behaviour and related crime over the last 12 months.
“This behaviour is unacceptable. Where video footage or photos exist, we will seek to release this publicly if required to identify offenders.
“This behaviour has a huge impact on local residents and can cause people to live in fear within their own homes and we will make every effort to identify, then deal with offenders.”
Police are now appealing to the public to find those responsible, and you can report this to officers in one of the following ways:
- Call 101 and quote incident 466 of June 24
- Email [email protected] and use the same incident reference in the subject box
- Anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111