Scunthorpe sign promoted midfielder but lose youth prospect
An exciting signing but a disappointing departure
It’s one in and one out at Scunthorpe United, who have completed the signing of Alex Kenyon from Morecambe on a free transfer, but seen an exciting youth prospect leave the club to join Scottish giants Celtic.
28-year-old experienced midfielder Kenyon will join the Iron when his contract with the League Two play-off winners Morecambe expires on July 1.
Kenyon began his career at Premier League side Everton, but dropped out of the football league before fighting his way back up into professional football.
He spent eight years at Morecambe, making 269 appearances and rounding off his career at the Shrimps with a famous play-off victory over Newport County at Wembley, securing Morecambe’s promotion to League One.
He will be the first signing of the summer for Neil Cox, who is looking to improve on a 22nd place finish in League Two last season.
With the good news of Kenyon’s arrival comes the disappointing news that academy scholar Joey Dawson has left Scunthorpe to join Scottish Premier League side Celtic.
Dawson signed for the Iron at under-8s level, promoting his way through the academy system before becoming the youngest player in the club’s history in 2019, at just 16 years and 75 days old.
He scored 16 goals in the youth team for Scunthorpe United last season, but will now ply his trade at one of the biggest clubs in Scotland.
The Iron will be entitled to compensation from Celtic for the signing of Dawson, though the figure has not been disclosed.
In a statement released on Friday, Scunthorpe United said: “We wish Joey well for the future and thank him for his efforts while with the Iron.”