Scunthorpe striker signs new contract
Jordan Hallam is staying in Lincolnshire
Scunthorpe United are beginning their preparations for next season, and have signed Jordan Hallam to a new contract.
The 22-year-old striker signed a two-year deal with the Iron to extend his stay at the club since joining in 2019.
He has made 23 appearances for Scunthorpe, scoring on his debut against Rochdale, but has so far had relatively limited opportunity at the club.
Hallam scored vital goals against Carlisle United and Oldham Athletic last season to help steer Scunthorpe to survival in League Two, and is hoping to take that momentum into his next two seasons.
Jordan told iFollow Iron: “I want to kick on this year and next. When I did play last season, I feel like I did affect the games and I can’t wait to get going.
“I’m looking forward to pre-season. It’s always tough and it needs to be so we’re raring to go for the start of the season.
I’ll be looking to get a good level of fitness in and hit the ground running. Hopefully I can help the side in any way that I can, and we can really kick on as a team.”
It comes a week after the club announced that forward John McAtee, 21, would leave Scunthorpe to join local rivals Grimsby Town next season.
Manager Neil Cox just about guided Scunthorpe United to safety from relegation last season, finishing 22nd in the league, just one place above the drop zone.