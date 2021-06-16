Skegness Pier owners add extra defibrillator after Christian Eriksen collapse

After footballer Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest on live television sent shockwaves across the globe, Skegness Pier has announced it will be installing an extra defibrillator on site.

There are currently two defibrillators at Fantasy Island, and owners Mellors Group have said they will now be buying one to go at Skegness Pier.

The decision comes after the harrowing incident involving Denmark player Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch during his country’s Euro 2020 opener with Finland on Saturday.

Medics rushed onto the pitch to give Eriksen CPR and used a defibrillator to revive the 29-year-old midfielder, almost certainly saving his life.

Eriksen posted to Instagram on Tuesday to say he was “fine under the circumstances” and received over six million likes on his photo.

The popular family attraction brings thousands of people to Skegness, and the owners say that the move to buy an extra defibrillator is to show people enjoying the coastal resort that they are in safe hands.

James Mellors, Operations Director at Mellors Group, said: “Incidents like those at last weekend’s European Championship game, which saw Denmark’s Christian Eriksen suffering a cardiac arrest on live TV, bring safety top of mind.

“Fantasy Island want to make all visitors aware that they are fully prepared in case the unthinkable happens, with the site having two defibrillators.”