Stunning barn conversion makes grand party mansion

On the market near Lincolnshire

A stunning five-bedroomed barn conversion is on the market near Lincolnshire for £1.6 million and could make a grand party mansion.

The Maltings at Springwood Farm is located in the village of Upton, near Newark, and has been described by Lincoln estate agents Robert Bell & Company as “possible the most outstanding substantial contemporary design style barn conversion to have been completed in Nottinghamshire”.

The barn was converted into luxury accommodation by Tennyson Homes Ltd and boasts a living dining kitchen with a substantial glazed elevation with country views.

There is a quartz glass and brushed style steel catwalk staircase, a further three three very large reception rooms, five bedrooms and secure quadruple integral garaging.

The property stands in grounds of around 10 acres, with the option to purchase an additional lot of 70 acres of farmland.

It is described as having great potential for those with equestrian and country pursuits in mind.

See more photos of the property: