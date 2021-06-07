Week starts with 63 COVID cases and no deaths in Greater Lincolnshire

There have been 63 coronavirus cases in Greater Lincolnshire and no COVID-related deaths on Monday, up from 18 cases and no deaths last Monday.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 37 new cases in Lincolnshire, 15 in North East Lincolnshire and 11 in North Lincolnshire.

No coronavirus deaths were registered on Monday. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

However, NHS England reported one new hospital death on Monday at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust, the first Greater Lincolnshire hospital death in 11 days.

Since Friday, Greater Lincolnshire has seen an infection rate fall overall, but North East Lincolnshire’s rates have more than doubled over the weekend from 11.3 to 23.2 per 100,000 of the population.

North Lincolnshire and North Kesteven have also seen increases in their rates with all the other districts seeing a fall.

England’s infection rate is nearly three times that of Greater Lincolnshire’s and has seen further rises over the weekend.

Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rates up to June 7 according to the government dashboard:

In national news, COVID vaccinations will be opened up to those under 30 this week as the government moves forward with the next stage in its immunisation programme. People aged 25-29 will be able to book in for their vaccination from tomorrow (Tuesday) morning as the government marks six months since the programme began. However, health secretary Matt Hancock said it was “still too early” to decide on whether to delay the next stage in easing lockdown restrictions on June 21, promising instead to make an announcement on Monday, June 14. British holidaymakers in Portugal are rushing back home before the country is added to the UK’s travel amber list amid concerns about rising COVID cases. From 04:00 BST on Tuesday Portugal will be dropped from the green list, and returnees made to self-isolate for 10 days and take two PCR tests.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Monday, June 7

60,859 cases (up 63)

42,234 in Lincolnshire (up 37)

9,798 in North Lincolnshire (up 11)

8,827 in North East Lincolnshire (up 15)

2,195 deaths (no change)

1,620 from Lincolnshire (no change)

307 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

268 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 1,311 hospital deaths (up one)

816 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up one)

41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

453 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

4,522,476 UK cases, 127,841 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.