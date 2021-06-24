The Lincolnite tries: Sizzling Griddle’s hearty breakfast

The new owner of the Sizzling Griddle cafe in uphill Lincoln wants to give customers traditional and good quality, hearty breakfasts, and The Lincolnite went to check it out.

Ian Ray, who has run sister business Plough Boy pub on Upper Long Leys Road, off Burton Road, for three-and-a-half years, became the new owner of Sizzling Griddle, which is located next door, earlier this month.

The business opened with Ian at the helm on Friday, June 11, 2021.

Sizzling Griddle specialises in breakfasts, but also serves sandwiches, toasties, burgers and chips, prepared by head chef Jules, who “makes the griddle sing”.

Breakfasts are available as big (£6.80), small (£5.75), child’s (£3.50) and vegetarian.

Ian, who is originally from Widnes and has lived in Lincoln for eight years, told The Lincolnite that his aim is to serve a traditional style breakfast with no corners cut.

The cafe is believed to have been around for 50 years with different owners, and now Ian wants to put his stamp on it. He saw taking ownership of the Sizzling Griddle as a chance to blend two businesses together, although the cafe and Plough Boy pub will operate separately.

Ian said: “It’s gone well and we are already building up a good core of regular trade. We want to build on this opportunity further now and in the future.”

For the duration of England games in Euro 2020, there is currently an offer of a beer and a burger for £7. There will be a 10% discount for Lincoln City season ticket holders on match days when the season resumes, as well as same reduction for blue light badge holders and military personnel.

Later this month, a light bite menu will be introduced as food is served for the first time at the Plough Boy pub next door.

Sizzling Griddle is open Monday and Tuesday 8am-1pm, 8am-2pm Thursday to Saturday, and 9am-1pm on Sunday.

After these times people can order breakfasts or other items on the menu to eat at the Plough Boy pub between 6pm and 9pm.

Meanwhile, at the Plough Boy pub’s open mic and comedy nights take place from 7pm on Thursdays and the Sunday quiz will resume in mid-July.