Dashcam captures moment rocks lobbed at cars from Lincoln bypass bridge

Another victim at the hands of bypass bridge yobs

“Please realise, someone could have died”, was the message from another Lincoln driver whose windscreen was smashed by stone throwers on a bridge over the city’s Eastern Bypass.

Alicia Sparks, 26, from Lincoln, was one of at least two drivers targeted by yobs who reportedly threw missiles from the Cherry Willingham footbridge.

Dashcam footage from Alicia’s car was shared with The Lincolnite, appearing to show at least two individuals on the bridge just before 8pm on June 21.

Rocks or stones can then be seen hurtling towards the car before her windscreen is shattered.

Luckily for Alicia, the window was smashed on the passenger side. The seat beside her was instantly showered with splinters of glass.

“I was aware of figures on the bridge, but my music was loud and it took me a few minutes to realise what had happened,” Alicia told The Lincolnite.

“I felt so stressed, and annoyed that I had been purposefully targeted, but thankful it wasn’t worse. Thank God it was the passenger side.

“What on earth was going through their heads? Someone could have died.”

As reported earlier, fellow bypass driver Shona Nelson ended up in hospital after her windscreen was shattered in the same spot.

Shona ended up in A&E with a suspected stroke due to the shock. “I was hyperventilating, and I couldn’t control my blood pressure either.

“I’m still in shock about what’s happened.”

People living in Cherry Willingham were outraged by the incident. “It’s pretty disgusting, and it’s a death waiting to happen”, one local resident told the BBC.

The Lincolnite has asked Lincolnshire Police if it is investigating the incident. The force has yet to respond.