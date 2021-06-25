Three arrested over unexplained death in Gainsborough
Two men and a woman in custody
A 39-year-old man has died after an incident in Gainsborough and police are currently treating his death as unexplained as they continue their investigation.
James Irvine was found with serious injuries at a property on King Street in Gainsborough at around 12.21pm on Wednesday, June 23, before being airlifted to Hull Royal Infirmary. He died during the evening of Thursday, June 24.
Two men, aged 49 and 50, and a 35-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with this investigation and remain in custody at the time of publication.
Police remained in the area on Friday, June 25 and are investigating the circumstances that led to the death, as well as asking the local community for help.
Lincolnshire Police said their investigation “continues to piece together the hours before James was taken to hospital, which was just after midday on Wednesday (June 23).”
Police are searching premises on King Street and Sandars Maltings on Bridge Street in Gainsborough. They said there may continue to be police activity in the area.
The force would like to speak to anyone who believes they may have information, and in particular anyone who was in the area of the Sandars Maltings car park between approximately 8pm and midnight on Tuesday, June 22. Police believe someone at this time has spoken to the victim and offered to help him.
They are also appealing for anyone who was in the area of King Street or Sandars Maltings between the evening of June 22 and around 12pm on June 23.
Detective Inspector Andy Wright-Lakin, said: “This is a very sad death and my condolences go out to James’s family and friends.
“I ask that anyone who was at or around the car park on Tuesday evening to get in touch. I’d also like to thank the local community for their help so far.”
Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 160 of June 23.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.