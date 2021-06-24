Man found with critical injuries in Gainsborough property
He was airlifted to hospital
A man in his 30s was airlifted to hospital overnight after he was found with serious, unexplained injuries.
Lincolnshire Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after the man was located at a property on King Street, at around 12.21pm on Wednesday, June 23.
The man is said to be in hospital in a critical condition.
Detective Inspector Andy Wright-Lakin of Lincolnshire Police said in a statement: “At this stage it is unclear how this man sustained his injuries and we are keeping an open mind.
“We are carrying out our investigation to piece together exactly what has happened and we would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area between Tuesday 22nd June and overnight into today, Wednesday.”
If you can assist us with our investigation, please call us on 101, quoting incident 160 of June 23.