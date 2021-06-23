Lincoln
June 23, 2021 4.21 pm

Woman hit by bus in Lincoln

Emergency services attending
Police were seen speaking to people at the scene.

A woman in her 20s was hit by a bus in Lincoln in a crash which is causing some traffic delays in the city.

An eyewitness told The Lincolnite the incident happened on Moorland Avenue near the shops

The woman was treated at the scene, but her injuries are thought to be minor, said police.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We were called to a crash in Moorland Avenue, Lincoln, shortly after 3.30pm on Wednesday, June 23.

“A woman in her 20s had been involved in a collision with a bus. Paramedics attended the scene and she was taken to hospital for further treatment. Her injuries are thought to be minor.”

