10 years jail for misbehaving shoplifting duo

Two men have been sentenced to a combined total of nearly 10 years in prison after theft and assault incidents in Grimsby.

Declan McLaughlan, 24, of Carnforth Crescent in Grimsby, and Callum Burns, 21, of no fixed abode, entered a business premise on Carnforth Parade on Saturday, June 9.

They attempted to leave without making payment for goods and when a member of staff attempted to stop the duo leaving he was assaulted.

Officers were then called to an incident on Swinderby Gardens in Grimsby. The two men had taken to a roof and caused significant damage to the property.

A police officer also sustained a head injury and was left requiring hospital treatment.

McLaughlan was sentenced to five years and 11 months behind bars after being charged with theft, two counts of assault, two counts of criminal damage, affray and grievous bodily harm.

Burns was jailed for three years and six months after being charged with theft, two counts of assault, two counts of criminal damage, affray and possession of a weapon.

Chief Inspector Glansfield said: “Incidents of this nature are highly disruptive to our communities. Our officers responded quickly to the initial reported robbery, and then to the scene of the roof top siege, on a property of which the men had no connection to.

“Such events require large amounts of resources to ensure a safe resolution and to protect everybody affected in the locality.

“Often, as in this case, the damage left behind can be extremely distressing from those living in the area.

“One of our officers also sustained injuries as he was trying to go about his business protecting our communities. We will never tolerate these acts towards our people.”