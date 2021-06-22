Trio arrested after house party stabbings in Grimsby
A disturbing scene for local residents
Two men and a woman were arrested after a house party in Grimsby ended with two people allegedly being stabbed.
Humberside Police were called to a disturbance on Gilbey Road in Grimsby at 10.30pm on Saturday, June 19.
One person reported a knife wound to their hand. A further man with knife wounds was located a short time later having left the address.
The three arrested people have since been released from custody under investigation as police continue their enquiries. Local police patrols were in the area on Monday, June 21 and are likely to continue on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “We understand that this was a disturbing scene for the local residents to witness.
“The local policing team will be in the area to support their community. If any residents have any worries they can come to us and talk about their concerns.”