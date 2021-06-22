Funding approved for 138 new homes in Gainsborough

The £16m scheme can now get underway

Plans to build 138 new affordable homes in Gainsborough will now be going ahead, after final government sign off and funding approvals.

The £16 million plans will regenerate the land off Bowling Green Road with 138 new homes, after planning permission was granted last year.

The scheme had originally been planned to start in March 2020, but after a year of coronavirus lockdown and the hunt for additional funding, the start date was delayed.

Work can now finally begin after £5.2 million of funding was granted to the project by Homes England, and the build will begin this July.

As well as this funding, around £2.1 million has been provided by Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

The houses will be available to buy or rent, as well as offering specialist housing for older people and 60 fully accessible apartments with energy efficient, low carbon heating, the first of its kind in Gainsborough.

The move is part of West Lindsey District Council’s pledge to become net carbon zero by 2050.

Mark Jones, Director of Property Services at Acis Group, said: “This exciting development will create a balanced community of all ages in Gainsborough, a safe attractive place where people will want to live and work which meets the needs of the local people and the area.

“The regeneration will transform the area and create a sustainable, intergenerational community. It will be a place we can be proud of in the town.

“And with a growing elderly population in Lincolnshire, this project will help provide quality, secure and accessible homes for the future, enabling people to live independently for longer.”